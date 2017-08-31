Miss Ghana 2017 Accra Audition At Holiday Inn On September 1

Related Stories After almost a month on the road, a nationwide tour to select a potential beauty queen to annex the prize of Miss Ghana 2017/Miss Ghana60YearsOn – Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd, organizers of the pageant, are set to complete the rounds with the final regional auditions in Accra.



The Greater Accra audition is slated for tomorrow, September 1, 2017, 8am to 5pm at the Holiday Inn, Airport.



Thus far, auditions have been organized in nine (9) other regions across the country, and fifty four (54) ladies, six (6) from each region, have been selected. Six (6) other aspiring ladies are expected to be the selected from the auditions at the Holiday Inn come this Friday.



The final 60 ladies, commemorating the 60 years of Miss Ghana and Ghana’s Independence anniversary, would be joined by those selected via the online search campaign, #MyMissGhana Campaign, for the final leg of audition to select the top 20, who will compete at the Grand Finale slated for October 7, 2017.



Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.



