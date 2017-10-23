Miss Ghana 2017 In China For Miss World Crown

Related Stories Miss Ghana in the 2017 Miss World pageant, Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, who left the country for China last week has settled in, ahead of the 67th edition of the pageant, which is slated for November 18, 2017.



She is already fraternizing with other contestants from other countries, and are all busily involved in tasks and sessions that would be used to prune the numbers in the bid to select the Top 40.



This year, the Top 20 Contestants for the Miss World pageant would be select via the new format called ‘Head-to-Head Challenge’ giving greater emphasis on social media and interactivity.



Here is how to vote for Ghana and Miss Afua Akrofi;



Visit the website www.missworld.com and check out the contestants

Sign up at the top right corner of the website

Login with your details attained via signing up

Browse to the Contestants section and search for Ghana

Vote for Ghana/Afua A. Akrofi.

Like the various Social Media for Miss World Ghana;



Facebook – Miss World -Ghana



Twitter: MissWorldGhana2017



Instagram: Missworldtime



Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, who was runner-up in the 2015 edition of Miss Ghana pageant, has acted as Miss Ghana for close to 2 years, and has been adequately groomed for this year’s Miss World pageant which takes place on 18th November 2017 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China.



