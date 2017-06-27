Stacy Amoateng Resigns From TV Africa

Related Stories Stacy Amoanteng has reigned from TV Africa barely a year after taken a new position at the station known for projecting African values.



According to Peacefmonline.com sources, Stacy resigned quietly from the rebranded TV Africa about a month ago over few managerial disagreements and to also make time for her “Restoration with Stacy” TV show which she co-produces with her husband Quophi Okyeame.



Stacy readily confirmed her exit from TV Africa, when Peacefmonline.com contacted her but she however denied that her exit was due to any managerial misunderstanding, insisting that she left her former working place on a good note.



“Yes! It is true I have resigned from TV Africa but nothing happened. I am just making more time for Restoration with Stacy. The brand is growing and new wings are springing up. So I just need more commitment with it. No hard feelings and no drama. We still have a beautiful relationship”.



Until her resignation, Mrs. Stacy Amoateng was the Content Manager of TV Africa, a position she held for just 7 months before she left.



Stacy Amoateng is a TV show host and wife of Musician/Broadcaster Quophi Okyeame of defunct Akyeame duo fame. They have been married for 12 years and blessed with 3. She co-hosted Music Music on TV3 with Bola Ray and resigned in 2012.



She resumed only after two years to her current job as a host of Restoration which airs on TV3. She has interviewed among others the actress Nana Ama Macbrown, Actor Majid Michel, Prophet Badu Kobi, the former first Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, among others.