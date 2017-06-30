4Syte TV Nigeria Launched

Related Stories 4Syte television Ghana has recently extending it franchise to Nigeria to GOLD WORLD LIMITED (GWL) to provide one hundred percent Ghanaian content to the Nigeria entertainment sector.



This would be a vise versa for both countries to witnesses the content base of both entertainment industries.



However the entertainment industry in Ghana has witnessed a lot of collaborations of songs, musical videos and movies being telecast to show the beauty in both cultures.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Chief Executive Officer of Gold World Limited (GWL) Gold Temitope Greenway has said that, 4syte TV is a content provider for musical shows, fashion, live concerts, back stage interactions with stars and celebrities which goes a long way in enhancing the Ghanaian content.



According to the CEO of GWL, the 4 Syte TV Nigeria would be adding much value to the Ghanaian entertainment.



“The extra value the 4Syte Nigeria will be adding to the existing content in Nigeria is the fact that, there is no 100 percent Ghanaian entertainment content in Nigeria. Likewise the same in Ghana. This would give the audience the opportunity to see the content base in both courtiers”, she added.



Gold Greenway cited that at the moment in both countries there is no Television content provider providing one hundred percent of entertainment for viewers.



She said, “This is a classical move in the entertainment industry seeking to expand both the Ghanaian and Nigeria entertainment industry between the two countries”



“This franchise is going to last very long as long as it will stay. The cost of this franchise remains undisclosed to the media”, Gold Greenway stressed.



The main sponsors of Night Life Industry Awards Jack Daniels, the Trade Marketing of West Africa Mr. Richard Bouclous has said that, the launching of the 4 Syte Tv Nigeria is to offer a much broader platform to support the entertainment industry across Africa.



“We supported the launching of 4Syte Nigeria is to help enhance the entertainment content the Ghanaian industry is providing in the country”. He added.



















