RTP Awards 2017 Calls For Nominations

Forms for nominations for the 2017 edition of the awards, have been released on the company’s website, commencing the process and activities preceding the main event this year.



The forms are open to Radio and Television personalities who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics – and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.



The eligibility year for the 2017 RTP Awards is September, 2016 to July, 2017. Interested persons should visit the page, www.rtpawardsafrica.com , fill and submit the form online to



The organisers would also want to state that, nomination forms will also be distributed manually to all the media houses across the country.



