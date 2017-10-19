I Will Not Attend 2017 RTP Awards – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has denied commercials running on Television and radio that he would be attending the upcoming Radio and Television Awards 2017.



Director of Communications at office of the Vice President, Frank Agyei-Twum has revealed in a Facebook post that the second gentleman of the nation has nothing to do with the awards.



In a Facebook post, Agyei-Twum stressed that,“The Vice President has nothing to do with the 2017 RTP awards and will not be present at the said ceremony.”



Agyei-Twum has confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook post in an interview with Peacefmonline.com.



“The Facebook post is corrected. It is from the Vice President’s vice and I can confirm the Vice President has no knowledge of the awards and he will not attend”.



Asked if organizers of the event have officially invited the Vice President, Mr. Agyei-Twum said “They may or may have not have invited the Vice President but all I can say is that the Vice President knows nothing about the RTP Awards”



Organizers of the event are yet to react to the Vice President's statement.



Meanwhile, Peacefmonline.com efforts to reach the organizers have proven futile.



The 7th edition of the Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards is scheduled for October 28, 2017.



Per the advert running, personalities invited to grace the occasion include, Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Former President of Ghana-John Dramani Mahama, Rev. Dr. Boadi Nyamekye (Founder and Leader of Makers House Chapel) and other dignitaries.



Section of the public hold the view that once high profile personalities will be present at the event, it should be treated as a corporate show with regards to the type of artistes to perform on stage.



Sensational "One Corner" hitmaker Patapaa Amisty, who was billed to perform at this year’s event, has denied earlier reports suggesting that, he was not performing at the awards show.



The Swedru based artiste indicated that, he will be performing at the event and entreated his fans to ignore earlier publications.



Other Ghanaian musicians performing Live at the Adonko Radio & Television Personality Awards are Ebony, Kurl Songx and Patience Nyarko.