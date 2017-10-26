Naa Ashorkor Quits EIB?

Related Stories The tables are turning; the personalities are now moving the other way and celebrated actress/radio/TV presenter, Naa Ashorkor is the new big name to move!



This portal has got information that host of 'Tales from The Powder Room' on GhOne TV and presenter for the mid-morning show on Starr FM, 'The Zone' has quit her job at EIB Network.



She leaves another well-watched show. Sources close to the award-winning actress say that, she has not been getting job satisfaction since resuming work after her maternity leave. They also claim that, the tussle to get her show ‘The Zone’ back from KOD, who sat in for her during the break – is also an instigating factor for her move.



Naa Ashorkor is making a switch to Multimedia – where she is expected to host their entertainment talk show, 'Rhythmz A-Z'. There are plans for her to also host a show on either Joy News Or Joy Prime too.