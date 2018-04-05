Commonwealth Games 2018: Ghana In Poor Start On Day 2

Related Stories Team Ghana will be hoping to improve their display in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after missing out on the hunt for four medals on the opening day of competition.



Ghana is looking to improve on the two bronze medals they won four years ago in Glasgow, Scotland but have so far failed to live up to their 'From Gold Coast to Gold Coast for Gold" mantra.



Boxing



Perhaps the biggest shock came in 60-kilogramme men's Light Round of 32, where Ghana's brightest medal prospect at the Commonwealth Games, flagbearer Abdul Wahid Omar (who incidentally was a bronze medal winner in Glasgow) lost by unanimous decision to Australia's Harry Garside.



It was also hard luck for Omar's compatriot, Abubakari Kwesi-Quartey who also suffered the same 5:0 unanimous decision loss at the fists of Mauritian boxer Merven Clair in the Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 32.



Swimming



The fairytale run of swimmers Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude Arthur came to an end after they failed to make the finals for their respective 100 metres and 50 metres butterfly races.



Jackson finished with a time of 24.86sec, 0.20sec slower than the 24.68sec he made in the previous round while Arthur clocked 56.85sec, 0.33sec slower than the 56.52sec he made in the heats.



Jackson and Arthur made a bright start to the day advancing to the semi-finals before their hopes were dashed, finishing 8th and 6th respectively.



Their compatriot Maaya Ayawere will take part in her heat in the women’s 50m Freestyle Friday morning at 00:47 GMT.



Badminton



Ghana lost 5-0 to Malaysia in the Mixed Team Group Play Stage - Group D.