2018 Commonwealth Games Starts In Style

Related Stories The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, commenced on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in grand style with 71 Commonwealth nations, competing 275 events from 19 sporting disciplines.



The 2018 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXI Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Gold Coast 2018, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth – countries, that were once colonized by the British.



It was all glamour and style as the various athletes led their countries to an experience never before at the opening ceremony, which saw boxer Abdul Wahid Omar, being the country's flag bearer for team Ghana, who would be represented in 71 sporting disciplines.



Several athletes would be on the scene going for gold in all disciplines in the 21st Commonwealth Games, with team Ghana targeting at least five gold medals at the end of the competition that would run till 15th April, 2018.



Canada being a giant when it comes to commonwealth games would be hoping to do better than the previous year, where they collected 82 medals in Glasgow to finish third behind Australia (137) and England (174) as they seek to win more than 100 medals this time out.