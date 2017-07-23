Isaac Dogboe Knocks Out Argentine Javier Chacon

Related Stories



In front of a packed crowd, Dogboe proved too strong for the former World title contender as he stopped the Argentine in round seven.



The 22-year-old hard puncher went straight at Chacon in the first round, battering the visitor with ferocious punches.



Chacon had no antidote to the swift display of Dogboe as the Argentine was forced to defend deep by the Ghanaian.



In round six, Dogboe pounded on Chacon, staggered him with a ferocious left hook but the experienced Argentine stood firm.



For Chacon’s corner, the punishment was too much as Chacon retired on the stool at the start of round seven.



After the fight, Dogboe said: “Chacon is a very tough fighter, he can move his head very well, but irrespective of that I know that I will take him down.”



He added: “I’m ready for the world title because that has been my target from day one.”



Dogboe have thus improved his fight record to (17-0, 11 KO’s), while Chacon is now at (25-4-1, 7 KO’s)







Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe toyed with Argentina’s Javier Chacon to defend his WBO international super bantamweight belt on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.In front of a packed crowd, Dogboe proved too strong for the former World title contender as he stopped the Argentine in round seven.The 22-year-old hard puncher went straight at Chacon in the first round, battering the visitor with ferocious punches.Chacon had no antidote to the swift display of Dogboe as the Argentine was forced to defend deep by the Ghanaian.In round six, Dogboe pounded on Chacon, staggered him with a ferocious left hook but the experienced Argentine stood firm.For Chacon’s corner, the punishment was too much as Chacon retired on the stool at the start of round seven.After the fight, Dogboe said: “Chacon is a very tough fighter, he can move his head very well, but irrespective of that I know that I will take him down.”He added: “I’m ready for the world title because that has been my target from day one.”Dogboe have thus improved his fight record to (17-0, 11 KO’s), while Chacon is now at (25-4-1, 7 KO’s) Source: Ghanacrusader.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.