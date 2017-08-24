Check Out ‘The Money Belt’ That Mayweather Will Fight McGregor For In Vegas

Related Stories Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will not be fighting for a major boxing title when they meet in the ring on Saturday, but that has not stopped the pair from creating their very own belt.



Mayweather was a five-division world champion in his pomp but gave up his welterweight title after retiring in September 2015. McGregor also lays claim to the UFC lightweight belt, but the biggest fight of all time will not see a title change hands.



The specially made 'Money Belt', however, will be up for grabs. The stunning accessory was revealed at the KA Theatre in Las Vegas on Wednesday as the pair spoke with the press for the final time before their bout on Saturday evening.



Made with alligator skin from Italy, the belt boasts an alleged 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold and was commissioned by World Boxing Organisation president Mauricio Sulaiman.



The gold alone would be worth over £46,000 at today's prices, meaning the winner will be getting a nice kicker on top of their huge individual earnings, estimated to be around the £80m mark for the aptly named 'Money' Mayweather.













