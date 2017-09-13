I Have 7 'Deep' Girlfriends - Mayweather

Related Stories Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, from how many women he dates to how much money is in his bank, during an interview with a puppet.



In a chat with Diego from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, Mayweather revealed he has seven girlfriends and 25 cars in Las Vegas alone, including a red Bugatti and a yellow Ferrari.



Mayweather also insisted that his money-spinning showdown with Conor McGregor in August was definitely the last time he will enter the boxing ring.



'The last fight that I fought, that was the money fight,' Mayweather said. 'For real, because the next fight, they're going to try and get me to fight an alien on another planet.'



Mayweather was speaking to Diego in front of his stripclub in Las Vegas, called Girl Collection.



He was asked if he has a girlfriend and replied by revealing that he is not a man who is loyal to only one woman.



'How many women I have? Probably about seven deep,' Mayweather said. 'Lucky seven.



'We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none.'



Diego also pressed the money man on his wealth. Mayweather told him he has several bank accounts before being grilled on how much is held in just one of them.



'$200million,$300million, yeah. In different accounts,' he said.



Mayweather pocketed an estimated $100million just from taking on McGregor in August.



He defeated the Irishman with a 10th round stoppage to record his 50th career victory.









