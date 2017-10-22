FULL FIGHT...Watch How Bukom Banku Suffered His First Boxing Defeat

Braimah Kamoko appears dazed after the seventh round knockout by Samir Bastir Related Stories Self-acclaimed "African Mayweather" Braimah Issah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku was handed his first boxing defeat when Samir "The Beast" Bastir, pummeled him into submission by way of a 7th round technical knock-out in their cruiser-weight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday.



After an impressive opening round exhibition of his pedegree, the musician-cum-actor, who had promised his fans that his much younger opponent, a 2008 Olympian was not going to last beyond the sixth round, clearly looked out of sorts from the third round.



Bukom was sent to the canvas twice before successive blows from "The Beast" proved a coup de grace in Round 7.



The bout was christened ‘Make or Break’ by Box Office Promotions as the two boxers had looked forward to it since 2013, when Bastie Samir, a one-time sparring partner of Floyd Mayweather threw down the gauntlet to the maverick light heavyweight boxer.



The firt, which was initially fixed for August, had to be postponed to September for television rights owners to amply promote it in order to recoup their investment.



And when it did come off, the loudmouthed Banku was found wanting.





Watch a recap of Bukom Banku's first defeat in the video below, courtesy GHANAWEB:












