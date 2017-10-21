VIDEO: Bukom Banku 'Meets His Meter'...As Bastir Floors Him In Rd 7

Related Stories



Bastir stunned spectators and viewers alike when he handed Braimah Kamoko his first boxing defeat.



"The Beast", who won silver in the welterweight division at the 2007 All-Africa Games, subjected his opponent to such severe punishment that when referee for the night, Roger Banor, initially stopped the bout midday in round seven (7) of their scheduled 12round contest, everyone thought he was going to declare a technical knock-out. Rather, it was to allow the ringside doctor assess the cut on Bukom Banku's right eye, which was bleeding profusely.



When he re-started proceedings, Bastir lost no time in unleashing a flurry of punches to his opponent's head and body, who clearly appeared green at the gills. An overhead left hook sent Banku to the floor for the second and final time in the fight.



He had earlier kissed the canvas in the 3rd round following a wicked +shot to the body.



a recap of the fight.



So comprehensive was the defeat that at the end of the contest, none of his vociferous supporters offered any form protest. Infact, a couple of them could be seen crying their hearts out.



His record after this famous win now reads (16-0-1, 15 KO’s)



Banku, a former WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion came in with rich experience as well, having fought 29 times with 22 knockouts and no defeat.



Both Bastir and Banku had earlier engaged in a war of words ahead of this much-awaited bout, with the latter vowing to end the night prematurely via a sixth-round knockout.



But Samir, who was the underdog ahead of the fight despite his 14 wins and a draw in 15 bouts, refused to engage Banku in preaching a knockout, but indicated his resolve to defeat Banku anyway by taking his chances.



And so he did, in such spectacular fashion!



The cruiserweight non-title bout with the tagline ‘Make or Break,’ was promoted by Box Office Promotions with support from DSTV (Supersport) and GoTV.





