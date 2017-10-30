Kalakoda Promotions & Kwese Sports Promote Boxing In Ghana

Related Stories Boxing fans and enthusiasts were thrilled at the Friday Fight Night boxing bout organized by Kalakoda Boxing Promotions and Kwese Sports with support from the Global Media Alliance (GMA) at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The Arena, which recently hosted the Kamoko-Samir bout, was filled with the fans defying the rains and supporting their boxers when they mounted the ring.



In the vacant West African Union (WABU) cruiserweight championship between Stephen Abbey and Abraham Tabul, Abraham Tabul won by unanimous decision.



The vacant WABU welterweight championship bout between Ghana’s Daniel Lartey and his Ivorian opponent, Sie Palenfo, controversially ended in a draw with many pundits calling for a win for the Ivorian.



In an international heavy-weight contest, Christian Ndzie Tyose won by a Technical Knockout (TKO) in round three against Kofi Johnson while Agboson Yaovi also won by a TKO in round one for the international cruiserweight contest against Nuhu Azuma.



Wasiru Mohammed also won the featherweight contest by a TKO against Daniel Quartey, while Salif Ndjikam also defeated Enoch Lamptey in the super welterweight contest by a unanimous decision. Abraham Afful also won a round three TKO in the super welterweight contest against Joseph Tagoe.



Marketing Director of Kalakoda Promotions, Jeremy Bean said: “Ghana and West Africa is a new territory for us and we are excited about the many possibilities and opportunities that exist. The local fans are very knowledgeable and passionate about the sports, and to stage an event in Bukom, where greats boxers like Azumah Nelson call home, is an honour.”



With a monthly frequency of events and a brand that is taking a well-packaged boxing product to host cities across the continent, the Kalakoda Promotions and Kwese Sport partnership has really breathed new life into African boxing.



The Friday Fight Nights events and Kalakoda Promotion’s positioning saw a fusion of world class boxing, music and popular culture, a knock out combination where the fans didn’t lose.