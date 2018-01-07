Dogboe Wins WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Title

Related Stories Isaac Dogboe (18-0, 12KOs) beat Cesar Juarez(20-6, 15KOs) to win the interim WBO World Super Bantamweight title by stopping the Mexican in round five on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



It was a packed crowd at the 4,000 seater edifice, as supporters came in their numbers to cheer Dogboe on his way to annexing a full world title.



The former Olympian went straight into action in the first round with targets on Juarez’s body, but the Meixican stood to the test in the round.



In the second round, the Ghanaian mounted intense pressure on Juarez and sent the WBO ranked number two to the canvas again, but the Mexican managed to beat the referee’s count.



Juarez began to warm himself into the fight in the third round as Dogboe landed some telling punches to ensure his dominance in the fight.



The Mexican in round four started firing from all angles, but the 23 year-old Ghanaian kept his composure as he worked behind his stiff jabs.



In the fifth round, Dogboe pushed Juarez back with some body shots, but Mexican kept coming forward.



Dogboe, again sent Juarez crashing to the mat for the second time, as he looked hurt on the canvass and the referee Tony Weeks sensing danger waved for the end of the fight.



With this win, Dogboe becomes the first professional boxer to stop Juarez and will now have a shot the full world title later in the year.