GBA Cautions Emmanuel Tagoe

Related Stories The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has said, it has cautioned International Boxing Organization (IBO) Lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe and urged him to be of good behavior, following recents allegations against some members of the fraternity.



Tagoe, has been sued by the trainer and father of Isaac Dogboe, Paul Dogboe over allegations that, he was a fraudster.



Speaking at a press conference to announce the world title fight between Isaac Dogboe and Jesse Magdaleno, Mr Peter Zweenes, President of GBA said, his outfit would not tolerate insults and foul language by boxers to promote their fights.



“You can engage in trash talks to promote your fights, but you must be discipline. It must be devoid of insults and personal attacks.



“The GBA has already summoned Emmanuel Tagoe and his management and cautioned him and urged him to concentrate on putting up better performance as a world champion,” he added.



According to Mr. Zweenes, the GBA would punish licensed boxers, who put the name of boxing into disrepute.



“Any boxer who puts up a disgraceful behavior or any member of the GBA, who would misconduct himself, would be put before the Judicial Committee and subsequently face punishments.



He said the GBA would ensure there was discipline in the sport.