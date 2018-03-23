Magdaleno Brands Paul Dogboe A Racist

Related Stories Undefeated WBO Super Bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno has expressed shock at what he has described as racist language directed towards him by father and trainer of his next opponent Isaac Dogboe.



Paul Dogboe, father of the current interim belt holder Isaac Dogboe is on record to have taken a dig at Magdaleno’s Mexican roots, adding that Magadaleno’s is likely to get tossed over the boarder wall United States President Donald Trump intends building.



The bout slated for April 28 at the Liacouras Centre on the Campus of Temple University in Philadelphia will see both boxers put their unbeaten records on the line.



Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) has not fought in almost a year due to injuries and will be hoping to be in top form when he comes up against the fast rising Dogboe (18-0, 12 KOs).



The 26 year old Mexican American admitted that he had never been this degraded ever since he ventured into the sport, but will direct his fury into the bout instead.



“It is very disrespectful,especially having my father come here at a young age and suffered and went to a lot of dramatic things.



“It is not just my dad,its plenty of other Latinos and Mexicans and Southern Americans.



“It is everybody around the world that struggles and wants the the American dream that they don’t get to have.



“For him to say something foul like that was very wrong.



“I have never witnessed any racism in boxing in my entire career and to go through it hurts.



“At the end of the day I have a job to do and my job is to go in there ans show him and his father some respect,” he indicated.



