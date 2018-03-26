Alvarez Suspended For Testing Positive For Drug

Alvarez Related Stories Mexican middleweight Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was temporarily suspended by Nevada boxing authorities on Friday over positive drug tests, putting his May 5 title rematch with Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy.



“Mr Alvarez is temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission per the executive director for his adverse analytical findings, that being Clenbuterol, on February 17 and 20,” a statement by commission executive director Bob Bennett said.



“A commission hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2018 to hear from Mr Alvarez or for Mr Alvarez to attend.”



According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Bennett declined to comment on the status of the May 5 fight in Las Vegas.



Golden Boy Promotions, who handle Alvarez, reiterated their stance that the fighter hadn’t intentionally taken a banned drug.



“We respect the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s process and will vigorously present Canelo’s case throughout,” Golden Boy said in a statement issued by Stefan Friedman. “Over his career, Canelo has tested clean more than 90 times and would never intentionally take a banned substance.”



Golden Boy had already acknowledged the fighter tested positive for banned Clenbuterol, blaming the result on tainted meat in Mexico, where the drug is sometimes used to fatten cattle.



They said Alvarez would move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and would “submit to any number and variety of additional tests” deemed necessary in the build up to the May bout.



Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler told the Los Angeles Times that the Kazakh “is still training like he’s going to fight on May 5 and hopefully it’s against Canelo”