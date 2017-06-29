Deputy Sports Minister Might Not Be Well Informed On Issues - GOC President

Related Stories Ghana Olympic Committee President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has taken a strong swipe at deputy Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide.



The deputy Youth and Sports Minister has stated in an interview with Happy FM that, some of the Sports Federation Heads go on the Internet searching for competitions, and if they get, they then run to the Ministry for money.



But the Ghana Olympic Committee president, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah says it’s was an unfortunate comment from the deputy Sports Minister.



He stated that may be the Sports Minister was not well informed about sports issues.



“I think may be the Minister is not well informed about sports issues. The kind of perception it sends out there about Federations or so called least financed sports is not good. If he says people will go on to the Internet searching for tournament and if they get then they say give us money, I think it is an unfair statement to make about the least financed sports,” he told Happy FM.



He again stated that, some of the Federation Heads used their own money to sustain the various sporting disciplines.



According to him federations which have not received funding from the Ministry for the past five (5) years have been using their own money to sustain it up till now.



". . for him to make such comment on them, I think is from uninformed position,” he added.