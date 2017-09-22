Sports Dev’t High On Govt’s Agenda – Vice Prez Bawumia Tells CAF Prez

Related Stories The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated government’s commitment to the development of sports in the country, especially women’s football.



Dr Bawumia gave the assurance when he welcomed a delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) led by Dr. Ahmad Ahmad to the Flagstaff House, Accra on Friday.



The CAF Executive Committee is in Ghana to deliberate on pressing football matters concerning Africa.



The Vice President congratulated the CAF President, Dr. Ahmad on his election as the confederation head, and assured CAF of government’s continued support as it seeks to develop the sport in the continent.



“Government will do all it can to support the development of sports, since sports is a passion of the nation. We live and breathe sports” he noted.



Ghana is to host the 2018 African Women’s Championship, and Dr Bawumia assured the Ministry of Youth and Sports and CAF partnering stakeholders of a successful tournament.



“We are privileged to be host of 2018 African Women’s Championship. It is great news and coincidentally, since our President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the African Union Gender Champion, we will do everything to ensure a great and memorable tournament” Dr. Bawumia indicated.



The CAF President, Dr Ahmad, thanked Dr. Bawumia and the people of Ghana for the warm hospitality accorded his delegation since they arrived in the country.



Dr. Ahmad again appreciated the support the government of Ghana gives to the football fraternity, especially the conducive environment afforded stakeholders in the sport.



He also praised the President of Ghana for his “splendid” maiden speech at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The delegation used the visit to invite the Vice President of Ghana to the grand finale of the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament being played at Cape Coast between Ghana and Nigeria.



Present at the ceremony were Messrs Kwesi Nyantakyi; Ghana Football Association President and 1st Vice President of CAF; Constant Omari; 2nd Vice President of CAF, Hon. Isaac Asiamah; Minister for Youth and Sports and some GFA officials.





Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is the current 1st Vice President of CAF.




