Usain Bolt To Start US Grand Prix

Related Stories Usain Bolt will be the official starter for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix. The world’s fastest man will give the signal for the world’s fastest drivers to start their formation lap in Austin.



The eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics following the London 2017 World Athletics Championships, is also set to be driven around the Circuit of the Americas by championship leader, Lewis Hamilton, in the build-up to the Grand Prix.



Bolt is one of a number of glamour names F1’s American owners Liberty Media are using over the weekend for their first home grand prix.



As part of a unique pre-race build-up, legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer will introduce each driver to the grid on Sunday.



The FIA have granted special dispensation for the usual race start procedure so cars can leave the pit lane 15 minutes early to make their way to the grid so that Buffer can be accommodated.







