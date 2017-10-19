Hearts Official Resigns In Wake Of Match-Fixing Probe

Related Stories An official of Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak has been interrogated by the Police following allegations of match-fixing at the club.



The official of the club, Joshua Acquah has reportedly resigned his post as the operations manager of the club after the allegations came to light.



Mr Acquah is alleged to be a member of a betting syndicate which fix matches involving Accra Hearts of Oak.



He has also been interrogated by officials of the Nima Police Station with regards to his alleged involvement in the betting scandal.



However, a Board member of the club, Frank Nelson Nwokolo says he is stunned by the allegations but trusts that the Police will uncover the details about the scandal.



According to him, the club does not condone such acts which is why they brought the issue to light.



"I don't have the authority, its an allegation and we have taken it to the appropriate authority who have the investigative powers to determine it," Mr Nwokolo said.



"If that is the situation it tells you that peoples sweat, investment and effort are being taken to the negative then that makes it difficult for us to get sponsors".



He advised that persons should desist from passing judgement on the issue till the law enforcement officials come out with their findings.