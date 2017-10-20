These Eight Nations Have Qualified For The Last Eight

Related Stories Eight nations have booked their place in the quarter finals of the 2017 FIFA World Cup.



The quarter finals promise exciting fixtures headline by the all West African affair between Mali and Ghana in a rematch of the 2017 Africa U-17 Nations Cup final.



Quarterfinals

Saturday 21 Oct 2017

11:30 Mali vs Ghana India Gandhi Athletic Stadium

14:30 United States vs England Fatorda Stadium

Sunday 22 Oct 2017

11:30 Iran vs Spain Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

11:30 Iran vs Spain Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

14:30 Germany vs Brazil Yuba Bharati Krirangan