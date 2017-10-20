This Is How Much Fans Will Pay To Watch Hearts-Kotoko Final

Related Stories The MTN FA Cup Committee has announced the ticket prices for next weekend’s FA Cup final between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The battle for supremacy between the two most successful clubs in Ghana’s football history will be staged at the Tamale Sports Stadium on 29th October.



The organisers of the competition have released the gate fees for the match.



Below is the arrangement and the prices for their tickets

The match which has been scheduled for the Tamale has been priced between GHC5, GHc15, GHc30.



All tickets purchased will come with 1cedi worth of MTN recharge cards.



Fans can also buy tickets through MTN Mobile Money (MoMo).

Below are how the tickets will be sold at the gates:

(Popular & Centre Line - Yellow & Green seats) - GHc5 with GHc1 MTN recharge card.



(VIP - Red seats )- GHc15 with GHc1 MTN recharge card.

(VVIP )- GHc30 with GHc1 MTN recharge card.