My Defeat Is No News; Even Mahama Lost An Election – Banku

Related Stories Popular boxer, Brimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku’s whose unbeaten run came to an end last Saturday night, says his defeat is no big deal as even President Mahama who ensured a lot of development during his tenure lost the 2016 election.



According to him, he accepts that he has been defeated but added that he will revenge in a rematch he hopes will be organized on 6th March 2018.



Reacting to Social Media trolling about his defeat, Banku said he was relieved when Former President, John Dramani Mahama called him on phone to wish him well and encouraged him.



“I accept that Bastie has beaten me, even President John Dramani Mahama lost a General Election. I’ve closed my ear drum so if you insult me, I don’t care.”



Bukom Banku’s tasted his first defeat over the weekend after he was technically knocked out in round seven by Bastie “The Beast” Samir, in their much publicized cruiser weight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



He had not lost any of his 29 fights, visited the canvas twice during the bout in round three and seven. Banku had predicted a sixth-round stoppage but that round rather saw him come under heavy punches from Samir.



In the seventh round, Samir decided to end the bout as he unleashed several punches to the body of Banku, but the latter could not defend himself. The referee then stepped in to save Banku but he shockingly refused to stop the fight as expected but rather gave him a mandatory eight-second count.



However, soon after he returned to action, Samir intensified his attack which left Bukom crashing to the canvas with a bloodied right eye. He fell on his backside and hesitated in rising to his feet and when he did, the referee stepped in to save him as he was wobbly.



Speaking in his first radio interview after the bout, Bukom Banko told Host Gatuso on Aben Wo Ha on Kasapa 102.5Fm Monday blamed the referee and his doctor for his defeat saying they stopped the bout when he was not ready to quit.



He also refuted rumours that he was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after the bout.