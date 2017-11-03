GFA Appeals To Govt To Give Tax Incentives To Sponsors

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appealed to government to offer more tax incentives to companies that sponsor sports development in the country in order to attract more sponsorships for the sports sector.



According to the GFA, if government gives more tax incentives to companies that sponsor sports in Ghana, it would encourage more companies to channel part of their resources into sports development in the country.



The Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Frank Nelson Nwokolo made the appeal when he led the Marketing and Sponsorship Committee of the GFA to pay a courtesy call on staff of Graphic Sports at the head office of the Graphic Communications Group Limited in Accra on Thursday.



The delegation included Mr Delali Eric Senaya, Vice Chairman of the Committee; Black Stars Coach, Mr Akwasi Appiah; and Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah as well as some members of the committee such as Ms Gifty Juan Addy and Mr Derrick Zaki.



According to Mr Nwokolo, because companies that sponsor sports in the country received very minimal packages from the GFA, many companies were unwilling to sponsor sporting activities by the GFA.



He said GFA has been struggling to get sponsorships for its activities, adding that lack of sponsorship could negatively affect the operations of the GFA.



Touching on the visit, he said, the visit was to afford the committee the opportunity to establish a cordial relationship with the media.



Mr Nwokolo said GFA would create an enabling environment for the media to work with them, noting that the media played a key role in sports development in the country.



He, however, urged the media to use the right channels to access information on the activities of the committee and GFA as a whole.



According to him, both the GFA and the media are partners in the development and administration of sports in the country.



Mr Senaya in his remarks urged the media to help rebrand the GFA and made it one of the best football associations in Africa and the world.



He said when the media give positive image to the GFA, it would help to attract more companies to sponsor its activities.



The Acting Editor of Graphic Sports, Mr Maurice Quansah, expressed his gratitude to the delegation for making time to visit the unit.



According to him, sports development in Ghana was of high essence to the unit, saying “when sports thrives, our business thrives”.



He gave an assurance that the unit would continue to discharge its duties in promoting sports development in the country.