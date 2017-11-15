Life After Football: Derek Boateng Puts-Up Luxury Hotel (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng appears set for life after football following the completion of his luxury hotel in Accra.



Boateng's foray into the hospitality industry comes after he called time on his international career earlier this month after failing to earn a call-up to the senior national team (Black Stars) since 2013.



The facility is named 'MENDIATA HOTEL" - and located near the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.



Ghanasoccernet reports that the name of the luxurious facility was coined from the first names of his three daughters – Mendy, Taisha and Terick.



The former Fulham and Beitar Jerusalem midfielder joins an ever-increasing list of Ghanaian footballers who own businesses outside of their football careers.



Players including Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan, Tony Yeboah and Sulley Muntari have led the way by investing their millions in other ventures away from the football pitch.



Former Leeds United star Yeboah owns the popular Yegoala Hotel in Kumasi, Muntari owns a company in Italy that modifies luxury vehicles and Gyan owns an array of businesses ranging from boxing promotion, food to water production.



Gyan was also recently granted a license to operate an airline in the country.