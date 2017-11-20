Asamoah Gyan And 6 Other Ghanaian Players Who Own Businesses Outside Football

Related Stories Life, they say, is all about planning. And like for every normal person among the working class, there is always the need for players to plan for life after retirement.



For footballers in this part of the world, though, it is commonplace to find most of them wandering in misery after their heydays.



Most players usually go into retirement without planning for life after their football careers, and there are plenty classical cases to point to.



However, there are also some Ghanaian footballers who have decided not to tow this stressful line and have already started investing their finances into other business to ensure their waters never run dry.



Pulse Sports profiles some Ghanaian players who own businesses outside their football careers.



1. Asamoah Gyan – Tansport, Event Management, Airline etc.

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is one of the most business-minded footballers to ever emerge from the continent.

The Kayserispor striker owns a variety of businesses, including real estate, event management, sachet water production, transportation business amongst others.

Gyan’s career might be getting to the twilight, but he is certainly well-prepared for life after football.



2. Sulley Muntari – Deals In Cars

MILAN 2013-14 SULLEY MUNTARI SERVIZIO OFFICINA 4FK MOTOR SPORTplay

Midfielder Sulley Muntari is one Ghanaian footballer whose investment outside of football is worthy of commendation.

The 32-year-old actually owns a garage in Italy, where trades in different cars and motors.

For a footballer who is still active, this is an investment that is sure to bring benefits way after he has retired from the game.



3. Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has actually been quiet since calling time on his career, however, he has been involved in a number of business on the blind side of the media and the public.



Earlier this year, Laryea revealed that he has entered into “land business”. The ex-Ghana international went on to disclose that he has acquired lands in Accra, and sells them to real estate companies and persons looking to put up buildings in the capital.

After playing for so many years in Europe, Laryea is set to enjoy a good retirement package, with his venture into land business already blossoming.



4. Derrick Boateng

Former Ghana midfielder Derrick Boateng has also already started planning for life after football by putting up a plush five-star hotel in Accra.



The 34-year-old is the owner of the Mendieta Hotel located near Golf Park, Achimota and has his eyes set on making gains from this business venture.



The luxurious hotel has a wide range of facilities including gyms, pools and grass effect carpets.



5.Tony Yeboah

Ex-Ghana striker Tony Yeboah is also not new to opening businesses outside his football career.



The attacker retired back in 2002 after a glittering career, and immediately decided to set up a hotel and night club.



Yeboah is the owner of the Yegola night club as well as the Yegola hotel, which have branches in both Accra and Kumasi.



6.Odartey Lamptey

Nii Odartey Lamptey might have retired over a decade ago, however, he has taken steps to make sure his future after football is secured.



The ex-Black Stars player has a football academy and an international school – the Glow-Lamp International School – which he has been running for years.



7. Marcel Desailly – Lizzy sports complex

The French-born footballer is the owner of the Lizzy Sports Complex located in East Legon, Accra.

The 49-year-old is one of the richest footballers around, but that is as a result of the numerous investments he has made.