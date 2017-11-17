Divorce Made Me Stronger, Says Ex-Ghana Defender John Mensah

John Mensah Related Stories Former Black Stars defender John Mensah has in a rare moment opened up about his life and insisted his unfortunate divorce from his first wife Henrietta made him stronger.



John Mensah and Henrietta had their petition for divorce granted by an Accra High Court in January 2014. The court presided over by Justice Doris Bempong, gave its approval for the divorce after months of legal battle.



John and Henrietta had been married for over 10 years during which period they had four children together.



According to a Daily Guide report, Henrietta filed the divorce petition with an excuse that John had become an irresponsible father who was refusing to cater for the needs of his children. She also accused John of infidelity in the divorce petition.



John Mensah



However, the former Sunderland centre-back, in an interview with Joy Sports editor Nathaniel Attoh on the Pulse Sports on Joy News Channel Thursday, admitted it was a rough period in his life, and he learnt to be strong.



He said ‘’the divorce didn’t break me down, it made me a better person,



‘’I am not the first person and won’t be the last to a get a divorce in the world, so I remained focus and didn’t allow it affect me’’ He added.



Mensah, 34, has since moved on and remarried and is looking forward to a return to action after a long injury layoff.



He has not featured in a competitive match for over a year after his six-month contract with Swedish outfit AFC United ended last year.



Mensah came through the ranks to become a key player for the senior national team. He represented the national U-20 team and was a member of Satellites team that won silver at the world cup in 2001.



He made his Black Stars debut against Algeria, on 5th December 2001, just after his 19th birthday and since become a regular, starring in two World Cup tournaments, 2006 and 2010.