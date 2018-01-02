SWAG Announces Nominees For 43rd Awards Night

Related Stories The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the list of outstanding sports men and women for the 43rd SWAG Awards Night.



A statement signed by William Ezah, General Secretary of SWAG named



Daniel Nii Adjei - (TP Mazembe, DRC),



Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Christian Atsu - (Newcastle, England) and Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia) as Nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.





The statement said, Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Amos Frimpong (Kotoko) and Stephen Sarfo (B. Chelsea) made up the list for another version of the Footballer of the Year Award designed for players in the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup and other local events competitions.





The statement said, the Association will in the second week of January officially launch the event at a ceremony to announce details of the awards night, which will also coincide with activities of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of SWAG.





Below is the full list of nominees;



Footballer of the Year:



2. Footballer of the Year (LOCAL)



Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak)



Amos Frimpong (Kotoko)



Stephen Sarfo (B. Chelsea)







3. Female Footballer of the Year



Priscilla Adubea (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Priscilla Okyere (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Ruth Appiah (LadyStrikers)







4. Professional Boxer of the Year



Isaac Dogboe





Duke Micah (WBC Int. Bantamweight Champion)





5. National Team of the Year



Local Black Stars



Black Sticks (female Hockey Team)



Golden Arms (Armwrestling)





6. Coach of the Year



Carl Lokko (Coach of Richard Commey



Yussif Abubakar (Aduana)



Carl Pierce (Weightlifting)





7. Association President of the Year



Mawuko Afadzinu (Table Tennis)



Herbert Mensah (Rugby)



Paul Achoe (Volleyball)



Charles Osei Asibey (Armwrestling)



Evans Yeboah (Badminton Fed)



Frederick Otu Lartey (Taekwondo)







8. Most Promising Star of the Year



Richmond Osafo (Weightlifting)



David Abagna (Wa All Stars)







9.Female Club of the Year



Ampem Darkoah Ladies





10. Male Club of the Year



Aduana Stars (GPL)



GRA Male Hockey team







11. Dedication and Valour



George Bankole (Handball)



Ofori Asare (Boxing)







12. Weightlifter of the Year



Christian Amoah





13. Discovery of the Year



David Akwei (Weightlifting)



Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestling)



Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady Strikers and Black Maidens)





14. Hockey Player of The Year



Salia Nsalbini





15. Golfer of the Year



Vincent Torgah





16. Badminton Player of the Year



Emmanuel Yaw Donkor



Grace Atipaka





17. Volleyball Player of The Year



Richard Amanor







18. Special Awards



Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor (Sanford)



Alex Asante (GFA)



Dr. K D Asante



Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum



Dr. Martin Engmann







19. Para-Athlete of the Year



Charles Narh Teye



Haruna Tahiru (Armwreslting)





Cyclist of the Year- Anthony Boafo Dankwa Boakye

Kickboxer of the Year - Alhassan Okine