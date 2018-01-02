SWAG Announces Nominees For 43rd Awards Night

|
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the list of outstanding sports men and women for the 43rd SWAG Awards Night.
A statement signed by William Ezah, General Secretary of SWAG named
Daniel Nii Adjei - (TP Mazembe, DRC),
Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Christian Atsu - (Newcastle, England) and Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia) as Nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.
The statement said, Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Amos Frimpong (Kotoko) and Stephen Sarfo (B. Chelsea) made up the list for another version of the Footballer of the Year Award designed for players in the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup and other local events competitions.
The statement said, the Association will in the second week of January officially launch the event at a ceremony to announce details of the awards night, which will also coincide with activities of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of SWAG.
Below is the full list of nominees;
Footballer of the Year:
Daniel Nii Adjei - (TP Mazembe, DRC
Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain)
Christian Atsu - (Newcastle, England)
Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)
2. Footballer of the Year (LOCAL)
Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak)
Amos Frimpong (Kotoko)
Stephen Sarfo (B. Chelsea)
3. Female Footballer of the Year
Priscilla Adubea (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
Priscilla Okyere (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
Ruth Appiah (LadyStrikers)
4. Professional Boxer of the Year
Isaac Dogboe
Duke Micah (WBC Int. Bantamweight Champion)
5. National Team of the Year
Local Black Stars
Black Sticks (female Hockey Team)
Golden Arms (Armwrestling)
6. Coach of the Year
Carl Lokko (Coach of Richard Commey
Yussif Abubakar (Aduana)
Carl Pierce (Weightlifting)
7. Association President of the Year
Mawuko Afadzinu (Table Tennis)
Herbert Mensah (Rugby)
Paul Achoe (Volleyball)
Charles Osei Asibey (Armwrestling)
Evans Yeboah (Badminton Fed)
Frederick Otu Lartey (Taekwondo)
8. Most Promising Star of the Year
Richmond Osafo (Weightlifting)
David Abagna (Wa All Stars)
9.Female Club of the Year
Ampem Darkoah Ladies
10. Male Club of the Year
Aduana Stars (GPL)
GRA Male Hockey team
11. Dedication and Valour
George Bankole (Handball)
Ofori Asare (Boxing)
12. Weightlifter of the Year
Christian Amoah
13. Discovery of the Year
David Akwei (Weightlifting)
Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestling)
Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady Strikers and Black Maidens)
14. Hockey Player of The Year
Salia Nsalbini
15. Golfer of the Year
Vincent Torgah
16. Badminton Player of the Year
Emmanuel Yaw Donkor
Grace Atipaka
17. Volleyball Player of The Year
Richard Amanor
18. Special Awards
Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor (Sanford)
Alex Asante (GFA)
Dr. K D Asante
Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum
Dr. Martin Engmann
19. Para-Athlete of the Year
Charles Narh Teye
Haruna Tahiru (Armwreslting)
Cyclist of the Year- Anthony Boafo Dankwa Boakye
Kickboxer of the Year - Alhassan Okine
|Source: GNA
