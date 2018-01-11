Christopher Opoku Would Have Lived Longer If … – Nana Agyemang

Christopher Opoku Related Stories Football analyst and physical trainer, Nana Agyemang has said that late sports analyst, Christopher Opoku would have lived longer if he had taken Cannabis.



Nana Agyemang who doubled as Coach and Radio Presenter stated categorically on Class FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Wednesday January 10, 2018 said that the former Sports show host, Christopher Opoku would have still being counted among the living if he was taken CBD Oil. ( Oil extracts from Marijuana)



“If Christopher Opoku was taking CBD oil because he had cancer, he would still be alive now. I can tell you that seriously, if he was taking that over a long period of time. Unfortunately, when we discovered the use of this oil, it was too late but that’s how serious it is. We need national debate, we need our lawmakers to open their minds about this, we also need food and drugs board to open their minds about this,” he said.



He further pleaded with the government to give him the license to operate a wee farm legitimately in Ghana because it will generate a lot of income for the country.



“I want a license where I can grow cannabis legitimately and export it to other counties who have a proper research and development department that can turn this into serious medicine to help us all and generate revenue in terms of taxes for the government of this country,” he added.



Christopher Opoku was a versatile journalist who at a point, moved to Accra to work with Asempa Fm as the host of the Ultimate Sports Show.



Opoku for several years worked with Metro TV as head of Sports and also worked with GTV and Joy FM. Christopher Opoku battled with cancer for several years until he passed away while receiving treatment in UK on Wednesday May 10, 2016.



