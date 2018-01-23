Accra Sports Stadium Closed Down?

Related Stories Finder Sports sources at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has revealed that the Accra Sports Stadium will not be opened for use by any premier league club ahead of next season as renovation works is expected to commence soon.



According to our source, works were expected to be done in phases but the extent of the damage at the stadium is big, prompting officials to close down the stadium so the contractors can begin work.



At the moment the Sports Ministry is considering massive renovation of the Stadium.



Our sources at the Sports Ministry told us that the sod cutting for the renovation works is scheduled for this week where the contractor will go to site and begin work.



The VVIP section of the Accra Sports Stadium was closed down during the latter part of last year.



The renovation works at the stadium has been postponed several times and Finder Sports intelligence revealed that the postponement was a result of the delay in the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) duty in awarding the contract.



The contract has been awarded and works are expected to commence.



The Accra Sports Stadium is one of the venues to host this year’s Africa Women Championship in November.