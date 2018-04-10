Commonwealth Games: Janet Amponsah, Joseph Amoah Qualify For 200m Semi-Finals

Related Stories Day 7 of the on-going Commonwealth Games produced mixed results for team Ghana.



Janet Amponsah qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 200m, finishing 2nd in the heats with a time of 23.66sec.



Akua Obeng-Akrofi made it through to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m in yesterday’s event, coming 3rd in her heats with a PB of 52.44sec, but 2017 world youth championship runner, Rafiatu Nuhu, who finished 5th in the heats with a time of 54.02sec, failed to qualify for the semi-finals.



In the men’s 200m, Martin Owusu-Antwi made it through to the semi-finals finishing second in his heat with a time of 21.02sec while compatriot Joseph Amoah also made it through as one of the fastest losers with a time of 20.82sec in his heat.



In the men’s 400m, Alex Amankwah failed to qualify for the semi finals after finishing 4th with a time of 1.47.80sec in the Heats.



Decathlete Atsu Nyamadi competed in 3 events on Day 7. He threw a new PB of 46.61m in the Discuss, finishing 3rd; he won the 110m hurdles crossing the line in 14.82sec and made No Mark (NM) in the pole vault event.



Nyamadi now ranks 9th with 5711 points with just two events to go – javelin and 1,500m.



In the men’s Badminton singles, Daniel Sam lost Anthony Joe of Australia 2-0 while Abraham Ayittey lost to Aatish Lubah 2-0, exiting the competition in the round of 64.



In the women’s badminton event, Grace Atipaka progressed to the round of 32, beating Juliette Ah Wan Seychelles 2-0.



In the mixed doubles round of 64, Ghana beat Fiji 2-1 before losing 2-0 to Singapore hours later.



In the men’s table tennis singles, Ghana’s captain Bernard Sam defeated Guyana’s Nigel Bryan 4-2. Felix Lartey beat Trinidad and Tobago’s Yuvraaj Dookram 4-1 and Derek Abrefa beat Emmannuel Gboyah of Sierra Leone 4-0 in a best of 7 games match.



In the women’s table tennis event, Celia Baah-Danso won her first match match against Lalma Sifi of Solomon Islands before campatriot Cynthia Kwabi failed to replicate her performance. Kwabi lost 4-0 to Sri Lanka’s Erandi Warusawithana in her first match before losing to Rheann Chung of Trinidad and Tobago 4-0.



In the men’s 50m Rifle Prone, Emmanuel Koli Appiah finished 3oth with a score of 571 and failed to progress to the next stage.



In boxing, Ghana’s Jessie Lartey earned a narrow win over South Africa’s Sinethemba Blom in the men’s 64kg quarter-final with 3 of the 5 judges calling the bout in favor of Lartey.



In Swimming, Jason Arthur finished 7th in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:07:44sec.