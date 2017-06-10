AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: South Africa Stun Nigeria in Uyo

Related Stories Bafana Bafana got their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign off to a winning start, after claiming a 2-0 win over Nigeria in Uyo.



The Super Eagles controlled proceedings from the onset and looked lively down the right flank with Moses Simon.



After a quiet spell in the first half, the home side went close to breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute when Kelechi Iheanacho teed up Etebo, who fired wide from 10-yards out.



Stuart Baxter's charges, on the other hand, were on the back foot for most of the first half, and only looked to attack on the counter.



Bafana showed glimpses of their quick passing game, but they lacked ideas whenever they did enter the final third.



The visitors did go close just before the halftime break when Themba Zwane struck the upright from 10-yards out after an error from Daniel Akpeyi.



Bafana eventually broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half, as Ramahlwe Mphahlele picked out Tokelo Rantie, who headed past Daniel Akpeyi.

Nigeria responded by introducing Leicester City's Ahmed Musa for Alex Iwobi, who struggled against Mphahlele.



Baxter opted for his first change after 64 minutes, as Sibusiso Vilakazi made way for Lebogang Manyama.



Bafana should have doubled their lead in the 70th minute, as Rantie played in Zwane, who rattled the upright from close range.



Nigeria nearly leveled matters in the 78th minute, but Dean Furman got back in time to clear Etebo's effort off the line.



Percy Tau was introduced in the 80th minutes and he doubled Bafana's lead with his first touch as he rounded Akpeyi and slotted into an empty net.



Baxter's charges managed to see out the closing stages to keep a clean sheet and secure three points.