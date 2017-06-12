AFCON 2019 Qualifier Against Ethiopia: Ghana Gross GHC 250,000 As Gate Proceeds

Related Stories Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Ethiopia attracted a lot of fans as the nation grossed GHC 250,000 from gate proceeds at the Baba Yara sports stadium on Sunday.



Even by physical inspection the number of turn out for the game was the best the team had seen in the last two years and the performance was sky level.



Following the return of coach Kwesi Appiah, the Kumasi fans declared their intentions to rally behind the team again after fans booed players at the Baba Yara stadium 2 years ago.



According to reports however, the National Sports Authority made a lot of money from the game once again after printing 35,000 tickets for the match at the 40,500 capacity stadium in Kumasi