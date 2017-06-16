Rahman's Chelsea Future Uncertain

Related Stories The Blues defender has been on loan in the Bundesliga and any move has been delayed until he makes a full recovery from a knee problem.



Chelsea have put discussions over the future of Baba Rahman on hold until late July following his return to the club, Goal understands.



Rahman spent last season on loan at Schalke, but his time in the Bundesliga was disrupted by an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations.



The Ghanaian full-back is expected to be fully fit by the end of July and will be well placed to re-open discussions on his future but Schalke have decided against pushing for a renewal at this stage due to his injury status.



However, Schalke are looking for another left-back after losing Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer to Arsenal and they haven't ruled out re-signing Rahman, if they are satisfied with his condition.



Rahman has stepped up his rehabilitation in the past few days by doing ball work at Cobham Training Centre and he has been pictured in Chelsea's training kit.



The 24-year-old sustained the injury in the African Cup of Nations match against Uganda.



Another loan move remains the most likely option for Rahman but there's still a chance that Conte may include him in the pre-season tour of China, if he fails to secure targets to bolster his options at wing-back.



Chelsea are due to begin pre-season training in the second week of July in England before jetting off to the Far East.



Clubs in England, Italy and Germany, beyond just Schalke, are also keen to be kept in the loop on the progress of the defender if he is made available to go on loan once again.