Asamoah Gyan To Receive Doctorate Degree...

Related Stories Dr. Asamoah Gyan will be the new title of the Ghana captain when he is handed a honorary doctorate degree by one of Ukraine's leading universities next month.



One of the top universities in Europe Alfred Noble University will confer the doctorate degree on the legendary attacker next month. The event will be held at the Faculty of Law of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The even is scheduled for 8 July.



Asamoah Gyan is being honoured for his achievements on the football field having been instrumental in Ghana's appearances in three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014. His performances for clubs in Ghana, Italy, France, England, UAE and China have all contributed to the decision to give him the award.



Gyan's philanthropic activities including financial support to hospital, ailing kids borehole projects for communities have all contributed to the award. He will be awarded the a Gold doctorate degree as well as the Honorary Personality of Exemplary Leadership by the university.



"It's good somebody is out there recognizing what I'm doing. I feel honored [by this gesture]. Before, I thought I was just doing it for God, but human beings on this earth have also recognized it," Gyan said.



"I feel honored, and I can't wait for the day [I will be honored as Dr. Asamoah Gyan]," he told the media after inspecting the progress of the Astroturf pitch at Accra Academy.



"It [the honor] will urge me to do more. Like you just called me a Dr. [Asamoah Gyan], I can't wait [to be honored]. The former Sunderland attacker says despite the pressure associated with continuing with his works, Gyan is confident it will spur him on to greater things.



"Definitely there will be more pressure because people will be expecting me to do more. But I think it's a good pressure, it encourages you to do more," Gyan said.



"So I started it, and I'm just praying to the Almighty God to give me long life to help mankind. Because I always try to help the community as best as I can."



Gyan will now join an illustrious list of Ghanaians, including the likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and President Akuffo-Addo who have been honored with doctorate degrees by the Alfred Nobel University.