"I Have A Good Relationship With Ayew" - Asamoah Gyan

Related Stories Asamoah Gyan, Captain for the Black Stars, has rubbished speculation that he has issues with team mate, Andre Ayew.



Gyan said in an interview that, he enjoys his relationship with Ayew and that people should stop creating enmity between them.



"We talk with each other a lot, we have a good relationship when we are in camp.



"We crack jokes all the time and I don't understand why people want to create tension between us," said Gyan.



Gyan 31, added that he is always confident on the field of play and that nothing can stop him from scoring when he is fully fit.



"I am very confident in myself, when I am fit nothing can stop me from scoring and I thank God for that.



"I told my friend to print shirts to celebrate my 50th goal, I was very confident that I was going to score.



"I feel pressured at times, because people are always expecting me to score.



"It is a good pressure for me, it pushes me to achieve more for myself and my fans. I am happy to be fit now to be fit now."Gyan added.