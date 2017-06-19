Prince Tagoe Aiming To Revive ‘Dormant’ Career

Related Stories The former Phobians star believes it is possible to breathe life back into his career after years of inactivity.



Ghana international Prince Tagoe is hoping to revive his career after almost three years without kicking the ball.



The 30-year-old mutually terminated his contract with Israeli giants Hapoel Bnei Lod in 2014 amid links to Scandinavian clubs.



However, the former Ghana Premier League topscorer failed to land a deal due to health issues, according to reports.



"It has been really difficult, I know that but I'm not giving up on my career," Tagoe told FMG.



"I am working on getting another club very soon. I have tried getting clubs in a low key which has not materialised but I believe that the right time will come.



"I am pretty sure that very soon, you will hear that I have moved to a new club," he added.



Tagoe was part of the Black Stars squad that participated in the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa and has made 36 appearances in total, scoring seven goals.



He last played for the national team in 2012 during the Africa Cup of Nations.