GFA thank Asantehene And Applaud Kumasi Fans For Massive Support in Black Stars mauling of Ethiopia

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association has expressed gratitude to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the teaming fans of Kumasi and its surroundings for their massive support during the Black Stars thumping of the Walia Antelopes of Ethiopia.



Ghana cruised to a bright start in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with a resounding victory over the former African champions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a venue the Black Stars have not visited in three years.



The Black Stars had not visited Kumasi after their disappointing 1-1 stalemate with the Cranes of Uganda in 2014, a game the Kumasi fans booed the team.



And the spokesperson of the Ghana FA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has thanked the Asantehene and the fans for their fabulous support on Sunday.



“First of all, we thank the Asantehene and the people of Kumasi for the massive support during the game and we believe they will continue to support the team in the subsequent matches,” Sannie told reporters in Accra.