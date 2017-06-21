Ghana Must Get Asamoah Gyan’s Successor - Stephen Appiah

Related Stories Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah says Ghana must get a replacement for Asamoah Gyan before he retires.



Gyan remains one of the most decorated Ghanaian players in history having scored 50 goals for the Black Stars.



The striker reached his 50th milestone achievement after scoring against Ethiopia last Sunday.



Appiah insist Ghana must get a successor for the Al Ahli striker who is nearing retirement.



“Gyan is an excellent player, he is a great player, scoring 50 goals for the national team is not easy,” he said on GHone TV.



“You know he can’t play forever and he is at his peak now, even though he is still our top scorer and he is still scoring.



“It is very important that at this point we get someone who can succeed him and so we can count on the person anytime Gyan is not around.”



FC Zurich attacker Raphael Dwamena as well as Abdul Majeed Waris have been tipped as good replacements for Asamoah Gyan.