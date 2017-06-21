Wakaso 'Makes Peace' With Kwesi Appiah After Ghana Snub

Related Stories The Granada man wants to put behind him the disappointment of his recent exclusion from the national team.



After questioning his absence from Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia last week, Granada midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has confirmed receiving an explanation for his omission.



The 26-year-old expressed his displeasure in an interview last week for not receiving a word from coach James Kwesi Appiah concerning the snub.



“Before I came to the national team, there were others there who made way for some of us,” Wakaso told GHOne TV.



“For me, I have the belief that whatever comes your way is what God is willing to give you.



“I’ve come a long way, been in the squad for so many years now and the explanation they [Black Stars technical team] gave me was okay for me."



Wakaso made his full international debut in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi in 2012.



He has gone to represent Ghana at the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments as well as the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.