WAFA Duo Gideon Waja And Majeed Ashimeru Handed Late Black Stars Call-ups

From Left: Gideon Waja, Tony Baffoe and Majeed Ashimeru. WAFA SC duo Gideon Waja and Majeed Ashimeru have earned late call-ups to train with the Black Stars.



The two midfielders will start training with the senior national team at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.



They must fight for places in the team that will be travelling to the States to play who are preparing to play Mexico and USA.



Waja and Ashimeru are currently in camp with the Black Stars B team in Prampram. Source: ghanasoccernet.com