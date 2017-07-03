2017 President’s Cup Rained Off...

The 2017 President’s Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak was rained off on Sunday after over an hour of play at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Phobians had equalized Saddick Adams’ first half penalty through a corner kick when the heavens broke loose with rains. Referee William Agbovi had no option than to stop play. The Cup match was ceremonially kicked off by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and it forms part of the annual Republic Day celebrations. Efforts to have the match replayed on Monday – not later than 24 hours as per football regulations – have fallen through as talks between the two clubs broke down.

Reports emerged that the two coaches were hesitating to honour the replay. A meeting has been scheduled for Monday at 9:00am to reach an agreement on the proposed replay time of Monday afternoon.



Video below-