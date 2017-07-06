Ghana Drops On Latest FIFA Ranking

Related Stories Ghana's Black Stars slipped one step from 49th to 50th in the latest FIFA/Coca Cola World Ranking for the of June.



Ghana retained their 9th position in Africa from the June edition behind Africa’s football powerhouses. Ghana slipped after their double-header international friendly defeats to Mexico and the USA.



Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions and the Super Eagles Next 2018 World Cup qualifying foes in August, Cameroon, dropped four places from 32nd to 36th. Algeria, moved up five places from 53rd to 48th in the world and are eight on the continent.



Zambia, Nigeria's opponents in the World Cup qualifiers as well, also moved up seven places as well, from 99 to 92 in the world. Egypt are Africa's highest ranked team in the world and number one in Africa despite dropping four places from 20th to 44th.



In the world ranking, Germany returned to the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the first time since being knocked off the top spot exactly two years ago.



FIFA Confederations Cup runners up Chile dropped three steps to seventh. Brazil are second while Argentina, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Chile Colombia, France and Belgium make up the top ten ranked teams in the world.