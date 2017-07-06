Asamoah Gyan Explains Why He Took Penalty Against USA

Related Stories The Black Stars captain has admitted he wasn't the one to take the penalty against USA in the friendly game but did so for a purpose.



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed he personally opted to take the penalty during their 2-1 defeat to USA in an international friendly game in Connecticut on July 1, with the hope of breaking a five-year jinx on his spot kick efforts.



The 31-year-old vowed in 2012 never to get involved in any penalty exercise for Ghana in honour of his deceased mother, who had warned him to avoid spot kicks.



However, he surprisingly stepped forward to execute the kick when the Black Stars were awarded a penalty against the USA. And once more, he failed to transform, reminiscent of his missteps against Uruguay in 2010 and Zambia in 2012.



“Honestly, I was not the one to take the penalty kick against USA but I just decided to shoot it,” Gyan was quoted as saying by Joy Sports.



“I wanted to break that jinx around me that I have not been taking penalty [since 2012] but unfortunately, it did not happen the way I wanted it. But, I am a man and I needed to step up. Those who don’t step up are not recognised.



“I cannot guarantee [if I will continue to take penalty kicks henceforth after returning] but I am focused on working hard for the nation to achieve success,” he added.



Gyan was able to make amends by fetching Ghana’s consolation against the Stars and Stripes.