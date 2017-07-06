C.K. Akunnor, Owu Win NASCO Monthly Awards

Related Stories Ashantigold duo, C.K. Akunnor and goalkeeper George Owu have been respectively named by the Premier League Board as NASCO Premier League coach and player of the month of June.



C.K. Akunnor beat off competition from fellow nominees, WAFA coach, Klavs Rasmussen and Tema Youth coach Edward Odoom both of whom had led their sides to an impressive runs in the month of June.



The Ashantigold coach, Akunnor, who joined the Miners from Dreams FC at the beginning of the second round of the league, went on a remarkable run of four wins in four matches in June, scoring eight goals and conceding none.



His amazing run led to Ashantigold moving out of the relegation zone, giving the Miners a huge hope of survival.



Meanwhile George Owu becomes the first goalkeeper to win the monthly prize since its inception after being named ahead of his contenders; David Abagna of Wa All Stars and Joseph Paintsil of Tema Youth.



Owu registered an impressive four clean sheets in four matches in the month of June, helping his side to move out of the relegation zone.



Sponsors of the Ghana Premier League's weekly Man of the Match awards and the monthly Player and Coach of the Month Awards, NASCO Electronics, will present its sleek Q6 mobile phones to the winners at their next league match in Obuasi this weekend when Ashantigold face leaders WAFA.