U-17 W'Cup 2017: Starlets Drawn In Group A With Host India

Ghana have been handed a rather tough Group A following the 2017 Fifa Under-17 World Cup draw on Friday.



On their return to the global championship since Korea 2007, Ghana have drawn hosts India, the USA and Colombia for the tournament which runs between October 6 and 28.



The Black Starlets are set to take on Colombia in the opening game of the competition, hours before the hosts face the USA.



Paa Kwesi Fabin's charges then square off against the USA on October 9 before rounding off the group stage against the hosts three days later.



India 2017 will be Ghana's ninth appearance at the World Cup since debuting in 1989.



The Starlets have an enviable image to protect, having won the competition in 1991 and 1995, coming second 1993 and 1997 and placing third and fourth in 1999 and 2007 respectively.



Ghana emerged second at the recent African championship in Gabon to book a place at the World Cup.



Elsewhere, African champions Mali have been pitted against Paraguay, New Zealand and Turkey in Group B.



Guinea, third in Africa, will face Iran, Germany and Costa Rica in Group C, while Niger will play against North Korea, Brazil and Spain in Group D.