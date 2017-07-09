Togo 1-2 Ghana

Related Stories Ghana's home-based Black Stars handed Togo a painful 2-1 defeat at their own backyard at the Stadé de Kegué in Lome on Sunday in an international friendly to continue their unbeaten run in a series of friendlies.



A goal in each half from WAFA duo Richmond Lamptey and Daniel Lomotey gave Ghana the win despite Issifou Bourhana pulling one back in what appeared a very difficult game.



Richmond Lamptey intelligently put Ghana in front when Awal Mohammed tailored a brilliant through pass to him on the stroke of half time.



Togo returned from the break more determined and stronger, keeping the heat on the young Ghanaian side but Razak Abalora brilliantly stopped them on two occasions to keep the scoreline 1-0.



With Togo keeping the pressure on Ghana, Issifou Bourhana connected a powerful header from a free kick to restore parity for the home side in the 72nd minute.



But substitute Daniel Lomotey restored the lead for Ghana when the Togolese were still celebrating their equaliser.



The Black Stars B held on to the lead despite the excessive pressure from the Togolese with Musah Nuhu and Awal Mohammed proving worthy of the challenge.



This becomes the ninth friendly match the Black Stars B have played, with an enviable record of 7 wins and 2 draws.



Ghana XI



Ghana line up



1. Razak Abalora



2. Eric Owusu



3. Moro Ibrahim



4. Musah Nuhu



5. Awal Mohammed



6. Gideon Waja



7. Richmond Lamptey



8. Majeed Ashmeru



9. Stephen Sarfo/ Daniel Lomotey/Daniel Darkwah



10. Shafiwu Mumuni/ Raphael Ocloo



11. Joseph Paintsil/Isaac Twum